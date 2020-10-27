Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Reopening November 5

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana will reopen on November 5. The Karisma Hotels & Resorts resort in the Dominican Republic has 208 oversized suites in seven categories, including Swim-Up Suites, which are available for just a $1 upgrade if booked by October 31 for travel by March 27, 2021.

Guests can immerse themselves in Nick lifestyle with personal SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer interactions, full access to Aqua Nick, Club Nick and enjoy the opportunities of getting slimed and sleeping in the Pineapple Villa.

Following months of updates after closing on March 20, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is set to reopen its doors with “Karisma Peace of Mind,” Karisma’s well-being program that comprises new health protocols, updated guidelines and other best practices, including alignment with Delos Well Living’s International WELL Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic and with endorsements by Deepak Chopra.

These holidays, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana will be hosting daily, family-friendly activities for kids and parents alike, including:

Christmas : In December, festive, Instagrammable moments abound with holiday-themed arts and crafts and character interactions with special holiday touches. In true Nickelodeon fashion, guests can spend Christmas Day participating in exclusive activities such as making holiday souvenirs at Club Nick, taking Christmas photos with their favorite characters in festive outfits, and enjoying entertainment and shows.

: In December, festive, Instagrammable moments abound with holiday-themed arts and crafts and character interactions with special holiday touches. In true Nickelodeon fashion, guests can spend participating in exclusive activities such as making holiday souvenirs at Club Nick, taking Christmas photos with their favorite characters in festive outfits, and enjoying entertainment and shows. New Year’s: Guests will bid goodbye to 2020 and embrace the fresh start of 2021 at the resort’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, which will include live music to dance any stress away with the Nickelodeon family. Then they can kick off the New Year by making every kid’s dream come true with meet-and-greets at Plaza Orange with fan favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Visit www.karismahotels.com.

