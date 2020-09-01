Palladium Hotel Group Announces Fall Openings in Mexico and the Caribbean

After more than a month of summer reopenings, Palladium Hotel Group will resume operations in Riviera Maya and the Dominican Republic this fall. Reaffirming the company’s commitment to guests’ wellbeing, Palladium Hotel Group also launched the free medical care insurance, “Stay Safe Plus,” created to protect guests against any unforeseen circumstances of the current health emergency. The hotel group's health and safety protocols are certified by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification services company.

Here's what’s happening:

Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa , Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa , Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan Hotel , all located in the Riviera Maya, will officially reopen on October 2.

, , and , all located in the Riviera Maya, will officially reopen on October 2. Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino , Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa , Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and TRS Turquesa Hotel , all located in Punta Cana, will welcome guests on November 19.

, , and , all located in will welcome guests on November 19. Also in Punta Cana, TRS Cap Cana Hotel will resume operations on December 18.

will resume operations on December 18. Santo Domingo’s Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino Santo Domingo will reopen its doors on September 4.

Palladium Hotel Group says it continues to prioritize the health and safety of their guests with new cleanliness protocols and employee training. The new protocols put in place include rigorous cleaning, disinfection and hand sanitizer dispensers available in all areas, expansion of medical services, social distancing and capacity control, high level of food safety standards, and more. Staff is equipped with infrared thermometers to conduct temperature checks, especially in entrance areas and closed spaces such as restaurants, gyms, spas and children’s areas.

To ensure a safe vacation, the company has created an online check-in and check-out process to minimize contact. The hotel group is also disinfecting the air and placing atmosphere purifiers. Another way Palladium Hotel Group continues to innovate is with its Pure Rooms—designed for people with allergies, the room goes through a seven-step sanitizing process, creating a healthier and allergen-free environment.

