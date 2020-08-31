Viceroy Los Cabos Adds Two to Sales Team

Viceroy Los Cabos has announced the appointment of Marta Hagan as director of sales and marketing and Lorrianne Mesina as director of leisure sales for the San José Del Cabo oceanfront resort. With over a decade of leadership and management experience, Hagan will create and oversee sales initiatives and infiltrating key markets. Mesina will also apply her two decades of sales experience to tap into critical leisure market segments.

Hagan joins the Viceroy Los Cabos team from Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, where she served as director of sales and marketing. There she oversaw, conceptualized and implemented innovative marketing messages and commercial tactics. Continuing on her proven track record, Hagan successfully rebuilt and redeployed the sales team to effectively capitalize on competitive market opportunities.

Prior to Loews, Hagan held the role of director of sales and marketing for several other leading Los Angeles-based hotels including, Hotel Figueroa, Hotel Erwin, Shore Hotel, The Standard Hollywood and Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. During her time at Hotel Figueroa, Hagan played an instrumental role in overseeing the sales and marketing strategy for the property’s highly successful rebranding. Hagan was also a primary member of the opening team during her time as director of sales and marketing at Shore Hotel. Here, she secured creative and innovative partnerships with local businesses, travel and entertainment markets and, implemented sustainable practices which resulted in a Gold LEED certification for the hotel.

Mesina also joins Viceroy Los Cabos with an impressive travel and sales background, previously serving as regional director of sales and business development for Inspirato, a Coastline Travel Advisors Affiliate. There, she led the new sales and acquisitions team for hospitality products for member vacation inventory in the United States, Caribbean, Mexican, Latin American and European markets and increased travel services revenue by more than 200 percent year over year. Prior to that, Mesina oversaw sales for multiple high-end hotels and hospitality brands throughout the U.S. and Latin America, where she regularly developed and executed innovative sales strategies to exceed sales goals and support overall revenue growth.

Previous stops of hers included Mukul, Auberge Resorts Collection in Nicaragua, Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas, and various Ritz-Carlton properties in Colorado, California and Nevada.

Visit www.viceroyloscabos.com.

