Victor Betro Appointed GM of Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea, Jordan

Victor Betro has been appointed as the new general manager of Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea.

Betro started his career path with Hyatt International back in 2005 in the food and beverage team at Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, followed by a position in the same field at Grand Hyatt Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Switching from operations to the role of sales manager at the Sheraton Al Nabil Hotel & Towers, Amman, Jordan, he further broadened his experience and knowledge in the hospitality business. After two years as food and beverage manager at Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea Jordan he moved in the same role to Kempinski Hotel Bahia, Marbella-Estepona in Spain, where he was promoted to executive assistant manager food and beverage. After a stint and the successful opening of Kempinski Summerland Hotel & Resort, Beirut, Lebanon as executive assistant manager, as well as the opening of Kempinski Hotel Muscat in Oman, he was promoted to hotel manager in 2018 at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, located at the Palm Island.

A Jordanian and Spanish national, Victor speaks fluent English in addition to his Arabic and Spanish mother tongues. He also holds a Diploma in Hotel Management Operations and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea is a lifestyle hotel with a mountainous backdrop and its own stretch sandy beach fringed with one of the top diving and coral reefs in the world. There are 200 contemporary rooms and suites, all with views of the Red Sea. Facilities include cabanas on its private beach, a multi-layered swimming pool and a plethora of outdoor and water-based activities.

Visit www.kempinski.com/en/aqaba/hotel-aqaba/.

Related Stories

Kempinski Hotel Adriatic Istria to Welcome American Guests

Sven Zika Rejoins Pandaw as Sales & Marketing Manager Trade

Kempinski Debuts White Glove Service to Improve Guest Comfort

ALG Pegs Ray Snisky to Reinforce Advisor Relationships