Sven Zika Rejoins Pandaw as Sales & Marketing Manager Trade

Pandaw has announced in an email that Sven Zika has rejoined the cruise line this month as sales and marketing manager trade. After previously working with Pandaw for five years, Zika moved onto other pursuits but “remained deeply involved within travel in Asia,” according to the cruise line. “In the end, however, like many of our members, the allure of Pandaw was too strong to stay away and he brings to Pandaw great knowledge of our ships, itineraries and destinations,” it added in the announcement.

Zika will be the main contact for travel advisors for contracting, planning for the new season, advice on the right ship and river for you, supporting your brochure production and series/charter quotations.

Pandaw adds that James Talbot, customer service manager, and his team remain your main contact in all things post-sale, including queries about bookings or destinations, invoicing and payments or any other issues you may have.

Good to know: Pandaw has extended its $100 deposit to secure a cabin deal through September 1, 2020. With the cruise line going ahead with the majority of its expeditions for next season, it announced for new bookings, Pandaw is taking a fixed deposit of $100 on any cabin booked (single or double occupancy). The remainder of the deposit, if you go through with the trip, must be made by September 1. This offer is open to all members (you will need to have your membership number handy when making the booking).

