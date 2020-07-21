AmaWaterways Resumes Sailings With Series of Charters

AmaWaterways has resumed operations in Europe with a series of charter sailings onboard AmaKristina in Germany with local guests—that makes it the first U.S.-based river cruise line to resume sailings, according to the cruise line.
AmaWaterways’ new procedures reflect the in-depth recommendations contained within the E.U. Healthy Gateways guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, IG RiverCruise and other official authorities. Based on current regulations, pre-boarding health questionnaires are required, and guests and crew are both subject to daily temperature checks. The crew has received in-depth updated training and each ship will have a designated public health officer overseeing the application of these specific protocols.
In addition, AmaWaterways has incorporated creative ways to accommodate social distancing not only in its lounge areas, with plexiglass dividers, but also with personal portable Quietvox commentary systems to allow guests to hear guides while social distancing during the small-group shore excursions.
AmaWaterways also noted that its ships have been designed with fan coil individual air cooling and heating units, which eliminate any recirculation of air in staterooms or in public areas; and nearly all staterooms include balconies.
Visit www.amawaterways.com.
Related Stories
Riviera River Cruises Unveils New Health and Safety Protocols
AmaWaterways Unveils The Secrets of Egypt & The Nile E-Brochure
Scenic: Advisors Say Small-Ship Cruise Bookings Are Growing
Citing Increased Early Demand, AmaWaterways Opens 2022 Bookings