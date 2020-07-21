AmaWaterways Resumes Sailings With Series of Charters

AmaWaterways has resumed operations in Europe with a series of charter sailings onboard AmaKristina in Germany with local guests—that makes it the first U.S.-based river cruise line to resume sailings, according to the cruise line.

Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, explains in a press announcement that, “although many countries continue to have travel restrictions in place, we have begun operating a series of sailings for European guests, in collaboration with an established German tour operator, e-hoi.” During these sailings, AmaWaterways been able to put into practice and update as needed its new health and safety protocols.

AmaWaterways’ new procedures reflect the in-depth recommendations contained within the E.U. Healthy Gateways guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, IG RiverCruise and other official authorities. Based on current regulations, pre-boarding health questionnaires are required, and guests and crew are both subject to daily temperature checks. The crew has received in-depth updated training and each ship will have a designated public health officer overseeing the application of these specific protocols.

While AmaWaterways’ ships normally accommodate just 150 guests, current regulations limit all river cruise ships to a maximum of 100 guests on board. Crews are required to wear face coverings at all times, while guests must wear them only while moving around the ship. With capacity currently capped, the Main restaurant and the specialty restaurant, The Chef’s Table, easily accommodate the safe distances now required. New room service options have also been added.

In addition, AmaWaterways has incorporated creative ways to accommodate social distancing not only in its lounge areas, with plexiglass dividers, but also with personal portable Quietvox commentary systems to allow guests to hear guides while social distancing during the small-group shore excursions.

AmaWaterways also noted that its ships have been designed with fan coil individual air cooling and heating units, which eliminate any recirculation of air in staterooms or in public areas; and nearly all staterooms include balconies.

