AmaWaterways Unveils 2021-22 The Secrets of Egypt & The Nile E-Brochure

AmaWaterways released its 2021-22 The Secrets of Egypt & The Nile e-brochure, which provides a comprehensive look at the 11-night river cruise and land adventure that guests can embark on beginning in September 2021. Complemented by small-group, guided shore excursions and pre- and post-land programs, the newly designed AmaDahlia becomes the 25th addition to AmaWaterways’ river cruise fleet. There are 17 departures planned for the 2021 season and 38 in 2022, which sail roundtrip from Luxor.

Good to know: The new, 68-guest AmaDahlia will have two restaurants, 18 staterooms and 16 suites, four of which will be panorama suites at the front of the ship. Most accommodations include Amawaterways’ signature twin balconies, with both a French and outside balcony.

Accompanying the river cruise journey, guests will spend three nights pre-cruise and one-night post-cruise at the Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence. Highlights of The Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary include:

A visit to the Egyptian Museum , home to a collection of pharaonic art, including mummies and the priceless treasures of Tutankhamen

, home to a collection of pharaonic art, including mummies and the priceless treasures of A tour of the monuments at the UNESCO -designated ancient capital of Memphis , including the statue of Ramses II , Step Pyramid of King Zoser , the Great Pyramids and Sphinx of Giza

-designated ancient capital of , including the statue of , , the and A visit to the Valley of the Kings and Queens , home to the mummified remains of more than 30 queens and princesses, including exclusive access to the tomb of Queen Nefertari

, home to the mummified remains of more than 30 queens and princesses, including exclusive access to the tomb of An optional excursion to the more than 3,000-year-old Temples of Abu Simbel , dedicated to Ramses II

, dedicated to Ramses II An exclusive visit to a Nubian village with lunch and a sunset sail in Aswan on a traditional felucca, a wooden sailboat commonly used in Egypt

A special private farewell lunch at the Abdeen Presidential Palace

A taste of traditional, locally sourced Egyptian cuisine at The Main Restaurant and The Chef’s Table, with a seven-course tasting menu each evening on board; plus, lunch at the Naguib Mahfouz Café in the Khan El Khalili bazaar and the historic Mena House Hotel

For guests interested in extending their time in the region, the new e-brochure provides details on three optional land programs led by AmaWaterways’ cruise managers. This includes three pre-cruise nights in Dubai or four nights in Jordan (Amman and Petra) and post-cruise, four nights in Israel (Jerusalem).

As part of AmaWaterways’ recently launched virtual Sip & Sail Cocktail Hour, travelers can gain insider tips and information on The Secrets of Egypt & The Nile itinerary on Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. EST. Hosted by Kristin Karst, EVP and co-founder of AmaWaterways and the river cruise line’s resident Egypt expert, Todd Ney, the interactive event will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways and on YouTube at YouTube.com/AmaWaterways.

