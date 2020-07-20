Riviera River Cruises Unveils New Health and Safety Protocols

Riviera River Cruises outlined new health and safety protocols and announced that it's hired Ian Greaves, member of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health in the United Kingdom, where the cruise line’s parent company is based.

Greaves is an independent health and safety expert with more than 20 years of experience that includes advising the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA).

“As we prepare to return to the great rivers of Europe, we’ll be implementing policies to ensure the health and safety of our guests and our crew alike,” said Marilyn Conroy, the line's executive vice president sales and marketing North America. “We’re proud to be working with one of the U.K. travel industry’s leading health and safety experts, and we’ll be following standards set by health agencies and local authorities in countries we visit, adapting as needed."

Striving for Safe and Healthy Operations

Riviera’s ships offer 20 itineraries on 10 European rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. The ships are operated by Scylla AG of Switzerland, which, the river line said, "insists on the highest possible health and safety standards for guests and crew."

Riviera also said its new policies and procedures will be updated as needed, based on information from the World Health Organization, the U.K.'s Foreign & Commonwealth Office, ABTA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local tourism authorities.

Conroy told travel advisors that the line's goal is for "your clients to enjoy their cruise onboard the line's vessels and return home happy and healthy.” Among Riviera's new health/safety protocols:

During boarding, guests will undergo a mandatory health screening and crew will clean their luggage

A daily touch-free temperature check will be required during the cruise

Guests also may be required to wear a face covering when moving throughout ship and during excursions

Public areas and touch points will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the ship

Public area seating will allow for social distancing

In restaurants, dining will be a la carte and served by crew with reserved seating

Restaurants will be cleaned and disinfected between meals

The bar and lounge will have full waiter service and water, tea, coffee and snacks will be available from crew

What's planned for excursions ashore?

Group sizes and the guide-to-guest ratio will respect local social distancing regulations

Motorcoaches will be cleaned before each excursion

Personal audio commentary devices will be sanitized before each cruise

For crew, a quarantine period and a medical certificate or test will be required prior to the start of all contracts. Crew will undergo daily temperature checks and ongoing health screenings and will be required to wear face coverings when necessary. Crew will observe social distancing onboard and within their accommodations.

In addition, between cruises, all cabins, suites and public areas will undergo deep cleaning and ventilation. All goods will be disinfected before being brought on board.

Policies and procedures will be reviewed regularly and updated as needed. Visit www. rivierarivercruises.com.

