Viking to Launch New Ship on Mekong River in 2021

Viking has announced it will launch a new ship next summer for its “Magnificent Mekong” cruisetour. Currently under construction, the 80-guest Viking Saigon is scheduled to debut for the August 30, 2021, cruisetour departure; the river cruise portion of the itinerary sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Purpose-built for the Mekong River, the new Viking Saigon will host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. The vessel will have the similar Scandinavian design as Viking’s other ships. All staterooms will have hotel-style beds and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. Guests on the three-deck Viking Saigon will also enjoy a spa and fitness center, infinity pool and an open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

During the 15-day “Magnificent Mekong” journey, guests explore the cultural treasures of Vietnam and Cambodia with 16 guided tours. Hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City bracket an eight-day Mekong River cruise on the cruisetour itinerary, during which guests can enjoy shopping in Old Hanoi’s markets; exploring the Khmer temple complex of Angkor Wat; visiting Ta Prohm, where jungle vines embrace ancient ruins; and seeing the sights of Phnom Penh by cyclo rickshaw.

On the river cruise portion of the itinerary, guests can discover silk towns, fishing villages, monasteries and floating markets. There are multiple departure dates beginning in August 2021.

Viking Saigon will join Viking Mekong as the cruise line’s only ships sailing in Asia.

