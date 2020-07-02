Viking Announces Additional Sailings on Mississippi River

Viking on Thursday announced that new 2023 sailings of its Mississippi River cruises are now on sale. The company’s first custom vessel, Viking Mississippi, will debut in August 2022 and will sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul. Viking’s first river cruises in the U.S. were officially announced in April 2020, and several sailings have already sold out, according to the cruise line. This strong demand has led Viking to open additional 2023 sailing dates.

Here’s what the new itineraries look like:

America’s Great River (15 days; New Orleans to St. Paul)—Experience nearly the entire length of the Mississippi River on this journey from the Gulf of Mexico to the northernmost reaches of the U.S. Enjoy Southern charm and preserved homes in Natchez; retrace the steps of Civil Rights leaders in Memphis; ascend the Gateway Arch in St. Louis; and visit “The Norwegian Valley” in La Crosse. Multiple sailing dates now available in June, September and October 2023.

America’s Heartland (eight days; St. Louis to St. Paul)— This journey introduces you to the experience of the locks and dams that control the flow of the heartland rivers. Hear stories of settlers migrating west; learn about Lewis and Clark, Mark Twain, John Deere and the Amish and Norwegian migrations; experience the regional music like polka and Norwegian folk; and taste regional cuisine showcasing local beer, produce and Wisconsin cheese. There are multiple sailing dates in August and September 2022, with additional sailing dates now available in July, August and September 2023.

Heart of the Delta (eight days; New Orleans to Memphis)—Tour the area where the migrating French and Acadians settled; immerse yourself in the culture and lessons from the American Civil Rights Movement; discover the music of the South—jazz, blues and gospel; and experience the food culture of the south, from Cajun and Creole to “dry” Memphis barbecue. There are multiple sailing dates in October and November 2022, plus additional sailing dates available in May and June 2023.

Southern Celebration (eight days; New Orleans–Vicksburg–New Orleans)—On this exploration of the Lower Mississippi, visit the historic homes of Louisiana and Mississippi; learn about Civil War history, touring sites like Vicksburg National Military Park; and discover the excitement and unique flavors of New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Multiple sailing dates in November and December 2022; additional sailing dates now available in January 2023

Hosting 386 guests in 193 all outside staterooms, the new Viking Mississippi is inspired by Viking’s river and ocean ships and will have clean Scandinavian design, as well as public spaces that are familiar to guests but that have been reimagined for Mississippi River voyages.

In other Viking news: The company’s seventh ocean ship, Viking Venus, will join the fleet in early 2021; an eighth ship will arrive in 2022 as planned. Also in 2022, Viking will introduce its new expedition cruises, with the first 378-guest purpose-built expedition ship, Viking Octantis, launching in January 2022 for voyages to Antarctica and then North America’s Great Lakes. A second expedition vessel, Viking Polaris, will debut in August 2022, sailing to Antarctica and the Arctic.

