AQSC Extends Suspension of Cruises for American Empress, Duchess

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), a Hornblower family company, is extending its temporary suspension of operations onboard American Empress through August 2, 2020 and American Duchess through August 16, 2020.

AQSC is now contacting guests and travel advisors impacted by the extended suspensions to discuss available re-booking options and offer a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) that is 125 percent of the cruise fare; the FCC is valid through 2022.

Here's a look at each AQSC vessel and the timeline for its return to service in 2020.

American Empress: Sailing the Columbia and Snake Rivers, the American Empress will extend its suspension of voyages through August 2, 2020.

American Duchess: Sailing the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Rivers, the American Duchess will extend its suspension through August 16, 2020.

The cruise line expects to resume this ship's operation with the "Lower Mississippi" sailing from New Orleans, LA, to Memphis, TN, on August 17. This itinerary begins with a pre-cruise hotel stay in New Orleans on August 16.

American Countess: Sailing the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, American Countess joined the AQSC fleet this year. No change was made this week to its previously announced suspension through August 8, 2020.

American Queen: Sailing the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, American Queen is the line's flagship. No change was made this week to the previously announced suspension through August 8, 2020.

In its press release, AQSC thanked guests, travel advisors, vendors and team members for their patience and understanding. The company said it will continue to work with ports of call and the local communities it visits and adhere to recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Coast Guard to prepare for the resumption of sailings.

For an overview of the line's new health and safety protocols, visit www. americanqueensteamboatcompany. com.

