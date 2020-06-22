American Cruise Line Cancels June 20 Cruise Due to Oregon Policy

by
Susan J. Young
American Song
(Photo by American Cruise Lines) American Song's June 20 voyage in the Pacific Northwest has been cancelled, based on a modification to Oregon's phased reopening plan that banned cruise ships of any size.

American Cruise Lines was forced to cancel its Saturday, June 20 departure of American Song on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, citing a modification to Oregon's phased reopening plan that essentially prohibits the operation of all overnight river cruises in the state. 

Surprised, Disappointed, But Understanding 

A story about the cancellation appeared in The Bend Bulletin, a central Oregon newspaper, and Travel Agent asked the line for its official statement. 

The America Cruise Lines' official statement said:  "Over the past few months, American Cruise Lines has worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, the FDA, Oregon Public Health, the Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs), local hospitals, and local community leadership in each of the ports we planned to visit.

"These partnerships have been integral in developing our COVID-19 Operating Protocol. Working together, we formulated a comprehensive plan for our small 100- to 180-passenger, U.S.-flagged ships to operate safely.  

"Today, Oregon’s phased reopening plan was modified to exclude all overnight river cruises, even aboard ships as small as ours. COVID-19 presents unprecedented challenges for community and state leaders across the country and we are very empathetic to the situation in Oregon.

"We were surprised and disappointed by the last minute changes, but understand the difficulty leaders face in that state. We hope to participate in reviving the state’s economy, and still believe we are uniquely positioned to do so. 

"We will continue to do our best to support all our local partners throughout the region, and look forward to resuming small ship cruising in the Pacific Northwest in the very near future."

Now What?

Currently, all the line's cruises in that Pacific Northwest region are suspended, pending any change in the Oregon phased reopening plan, although it hopes to start service soon.

Guests on that June 20 cancelled departure were offered a choice between a full refund, or alternatively, a 25 percent cruise voucher for a future cruise.

Those who selected the voucher, also received both that value-enhanced voucher and a bonus -- an invitation to sail for no charge on the line's first Mississippi River cruise, American Harmony's eight-day "Lower Missisippi River" sailing on July 12. 

Related Stories

Close to Home: American Harmony's Dining and Accommodations

CLIA's Oceangoing Member Lines Extend Cruise Suspensions

Ponant Unveils COVID-Safe Protocols for Guests

Uniworld Adds New Courses to Travel Advisor Training Program

Read more on:
Cruise Information Small Ship Cruises River Cruises American Cruise Lines American Song Oregon Columbia River Snake River Pacific Northwest Vacations Continental United States

Suggested Articles:

Port Everglades FL Photo courtesy of Port Everglades Editorial Use Only
Cruises

Broward County, FL Approves Port Everglades' Updated Growth Plan

County commissioners for Broward County have approved Port Everglades' updated growth plan with infrastructure projects to support cruise operations.

by Susan J. Young
Image of Cruise Ships Docked in Port of San Diego Due to Coronavirus
Cruises

CLIA's Oceangoing Member Lines Extend Cruise Suspensions

Cruise Lines International Association's oceangoing member lines have voluntarily extended their suspension of cruise operations until September 15.

by Susan J. Young
Anguilla
Caribbean

Anguilla Is Officially COVID-19-Free, WHO Says

Anguilla now officially has “no cases” of COVID-19 and borders are to remain closed to commercial international traffic through at least June 30.

by Matt Turner