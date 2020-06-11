Uniworld Adds New Courses on 2021 to Travel Advisor Training Program

Uniworld University, the travel advisor training program of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, has launched its latest course on what’s new for Uniworld in 2021. Travel advisors will learn the ins-and-outs of Uniworld’s updates for 2021, including a new rail itinerary and more dates for the popular new Peruvian Amazon itineraries, as well as the new health and sanitation protocol that will go into effect as soon as Uniworld resumes cruising.

What’s New for 2021:

Cruise & Rail: Uniworld is partnering with The Golden Eagle Danube Express, debuting July 30, 2021. The luxury train trip is combined with a voyage on the newly renovated S.S. La Venezia. The itineraries, Cruise & Rail: Venice & The Swiss Alps and Cruise & Rail: Milan, Venice & The Swiss Alps, will have pre- and post-cruise options: Two nights in Lugano and Lake Como that includes accommodations, tours, and all transportation.

Classic Germany & Amsterdam: Debuting on April 30, 2021 Uniworld’s new Classic Germany & Amsterdam sails for eight days from Amsterdam to Nuremberg on the River Princess. This itinerary includes active offshore excursions like a treetop hike at Steigerwald Nature Reserve in Bamberg and a hike to Festund Marienberg, located on a hilltop above the city of Würzburg.

Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery: Debuting April 30, 2021 Uniworld’s Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery is a 15-day sailing from Amsterdam to Vienna on the River Princess. Guests can take part in sampling local specialties from Rieslings to brandy-spiked Rüdesheimer coffee. This will be a combination of the Authentic Danube and Classic Germany & Amsterdam itineraries.

Peruvian Amazon: Uniworld has added additional itineraries available to book for 2021 on the recently launched Peruvian Amazon sailings. On the 15-day Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration guests spend seven nights onboard the Aria Amazon, dine on cuisine sourced from the rainforest and stay in one of just 16 suites onboard, each with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The completion of this 15- to 30-minute course is required for advisors to continue qualifying for Uniworld River Cruise Specialist benefits. After completing the course, graduates can enjoy Special Travel Advisor rates discounted up to 60 percent, a River Cruise Specialist Email Badge and inclusion in the River Cruise Specialist directory on Uniworld’s U.S. and Canada websites. Travel Advisors can access all courses from Litmos, the educational platform from TTC Agent Academy, which now offers a mobile app, SAP Litmos, to be used on phones or iPads. Travel advisors must enter thetravelcorporation.litmos.com once downloaded. Advisors can also earn continuing education credits with Uniworld University through CLIA and The Travel Institute.

Visit www.uniworld.com/en/agency.

