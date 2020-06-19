Ponant Unveils COVID-Safe Protocols for Guests

Ponant has released its extensive new protocols to complement its existing hygiene and sanitary measures. The order will include strict measures for guests, crew members and goods boarding the ships and enhanced onboard safety protocols.

To prepare for the resumption of its activity, Ponant is collaborating with the IHU (Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire) Méditerranée Infection of Marseilles, a leading center in the field of infectious diseases, as well as with the Battalion of Marine Firemen of Marseilles. Ponant, the cruise line says, is also the only expedition line to apply to Bureau Veritas Safeguard status, a label that certifies the efficacy of the health protocols. The updated guidelines developed by Ponant is based on health standards that exceed international regulations.

In addition to strict cleaning procedures advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), implementation of social distancing requirements and enhanced employee training, Ponant’s new measures include:

Pre-boarding

Prior to boarding, all guests and crew members will have to present a signed doctor’s medical form, complete a health questionnaire and undergo a health check and screening by the ship’s medical staff All luggage will pass through a disinfecting zone by sanitizing mist or UV lamps Surgical and cloth masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer bottles will be provided to passengers

On-board experience

Ventilated air will be renewed in the common areas at least five times per hour Restaurant layouts have been redesigned and will only offer contactless, a la carte dining options Public spaces, such as the fitness room and theater, will be capped at 50 percent occupancy Hourly disinfecting of high-touch points, such as door handles and handrails, with EcoLab peroxide Crew members are required to wear a mask or protective visor when in contact with guests; guests will be asked to wear a mask in hallway corridors and will be recommended in public spaces

Good to know: Each vessel is equipped with advanced hospital equipment, including mobile laboratory terminals that enable testing on-site for infectious or tropical diseases. Advanced diagnostic equipment, such as ultrasound, radiology and blood biological analysis, is available fleet-wide, with one doctor and one nurse present on every sailing.

All ships will have five vacant staterooms should guests need to isolate.

Shore excursions

Zodiacs will be thoroughly disinfected after each stopover Re-boarding after shore excursions will only be permitted after temperature check and disinfection procedures (individuals and personal belongings)

