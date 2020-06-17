NCLH Extends Suspension of Cruises for Norwegian, Oceania and Regent

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), parent of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has extended its suspension of global cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between August 1 and September 30, 2020 for all three cruise brands.

One exception? The voyage cancellations do not include the company’s Seattle-based cruises to Alaska in September.

In addition to the extension of the line's "pause in cruising" to September 30, it's also cancelling select voyages through October 2020, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions. Those include:

Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Bliss – “ Pacific Coastal ” cruise on October 12;

– “ ” cruise on October 12; Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Joy - “Pacific Coasta l ” cruise on October 4

- “Pacific Coasta ” cruise on October 4 Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Breakaway – “ Canada/New England ” on October 4

– “ ” on October 4 Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Gem – “Canada/New England” on October 2

– “Canada/New England” on October 2 Oceania Cruises - Insignia – “Canada/New England on October 6

– “Canada/New England on October 6 Regent Seven Seas Cruises - Seven Seas Navigator – “Canada/New England” on October 8

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

NCLH said it will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

