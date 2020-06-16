Seabourn Introduces New Small Group Rates, Shipboard Credit

Creating a new sales opportunity for travel advisors, Seabourn has enhanced the brand’s small group pricing on select sailings, locking in fares that have been reduced since product launch. The updated policy applies to standard group contracted pricing on Seabourn’s 2021 summer programs in Alaska / British Columbia, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Standard groups that were set up prior to the contracted rate reductions have been automatically updated to the newly reduced contracted fares so there is no need for travel advisors to request any adjustments.

The line's group policies apply for bookings of at least five suites or more. Starting this month, the brand is offering even more for small groups and the advisors who set them up prior to July 31, 2020. That includes travel advisor eligibility for Seabourn’s recently announced four percent bonus commission offer, which applies only to new bookings for select 2021 sailings (Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England) and is not valid on voyages on Seabourn Venture.

Groups set up by the July 31 deadline will also be eligible for the Group Amenity Program Shipboard Credit and Bonus Commission amenities to combine when groups achieve their minimum tour conductor credit. All group offers and benefits are also available with the line’s Sensational Suite Savings, valid through July 31, 2020, which offers 50 percent reduced deposits and savings on a selection of suite accommodations and amenities, including veranda suite upgrades, shipboard credits up to $2,000 per suite, air credits, Internet packages and more.

For small groups who choose an applicable voyage, Seabourn is also offering 10 percent Early Bonus Savings to clients for those individual bookings paid in full by July 31, 2020, which also helps travel advisors earn commissions now rather than later when the booking is fully paid. These offers are stackable, creating value for both the client and travel advisor.

Seabourn's charter, groups and incentives team can assist advisors seeking to put together small groups starting at five suites, as well as larger groups. Full ship charters can be customized itinerary-wise to the client's needs. More details can be found on www.goseabourn.com.

