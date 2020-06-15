Holland America Extends Pause, Cancels More Cruises

With travel and port restrictions continuing for the near future due to global health concerns, Holland America Line extended its pause of cruise operations and cancelled more departures from the port of Vancouver, B.C. this fall.

Cancelled are Panama Canal, Pacific coastal and South America voyages in September and October 2020. Also cancelled are select Hawaii cruises, either from Vancouver this fall or San Diego in early 2021.

Citing the vital role travel advisors play in the cruise industry's success, Holland America Line said in a press release that it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of any future cruise credit (FCC) when rebooked.

Here's the list of cancelled voyages...

Eurodam

September 26, 2020, 22-day Panama Canal cruise from Vancouver to Port Everglades, FL

Koningsdam

September 26, 2020, seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from Vancouver to San Diego

cruise from Vancouver to San Diego January 16 and Feb. 2, 2021, Circle Hawaii voyages roundtrip from San Diego

Maasdam

September 21, 2020, 16-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego

Noordam

September 27, 2020, 14-day North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver to Yokohama, Japan

Volendam

September 30, October 3 and October 10, 2020, three- and seven-day Pacific Northwest and coastal cruises from Vancouver

Westerdam

September 20, 2020, 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Vancouver

cruise roundtrip from Vancouver October 7, 2020, 23-day Inca Discovery voyage from Vancouver to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile

Important Note: All shorter segments within the above cruise departures also are cancelled. Collectors’ Voyages that combine back-to-back cruises including the above departure dates are also cancelled.

Automatic Future Cruise Credit

Guests on cancelled voyages will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) unless they opt for a refund (see further down in this story for details on that).

Those with impacted cruises automatically will be cancelled, and no action is needed for guests opting for the FCC. All guests will receive an FCC per person as follows:

Paid in Full: Those clients who had paid in full will receive a 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line.

Those clients who had paid in full will receive a 125 percent FCC of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line. Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum FCC is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.

The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.

Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than July 15, 2020.

More Details

Holland America Line says the above options do not apply for guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise is not booked through Holland America Line . See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences form for all details.

Previously, Holland America Line extended its pause of global cruise operations and cancelled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020. In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage.

For more information, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

Uniworld Adds New Courses to Travel Advisor Training Program

MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises Extend Paused Operations

Hurtigruten to Sail Year-Round From the U.K., Germany and Norway

Riviera River Cruises Debuts New Group Sales Guide and Webinar