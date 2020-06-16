Crystal Cruises to Offer October and November Caribbean Voyages

Travelers seeking warm island escapes in the Caribbean this fall have new luxury options onboard Crystal Cruises' Crystal Serenity, plus many value perks and pricing.

New seven-night "Sunkissed Chic" and "Tropical Interlude" voyages will set sail in October and November between Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For those seeking a longer vacation, the two itineraries—one eastern Caribbean and one western Caribbean—can be combined for a 14-night Caribbean vacation, roundtrip from Miami with no repeating port calls.

Crystal Serenity also has one maiden call during the "Sunkissed Chic" itinerary at Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S.V.I. The itineraries are as follows:

" Sunkissed Chic:" Sailing on an eastern Caribbean itinerary from Miami to San Juan, the ship will call at Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua ; Gustavia, St. Barth's (overnight); and Philipsburg, St. Maarten . Departure dates are October 1, October 15 and October 29.

Sailing on an eastern Caribbean itinerary from Miami to San Juan, the ship will call at Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; ; (overnight); and . Departure dates are October 1, October 15 and October 29. "Tropical Interlude:" Venturing into the western Caribbean, Crystal Serenity will sail from San Juan to Miami with port calls at Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Costa Maya, Mexico. Departure dates are October 8, October 22 and November.

In addition, these new voyages offer a new Simply the Best program, which includes the best stateroom or suite available at the time of booking; reduced deposit of $100 per guest; low Solo Fares from 125 percent; $250 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite (based on double occupancy); and 10 percent cruise fare savings when guests choose the combined 14-night itinerary.

Week-long cruise fares for these voyages start at $1,399 per person double occupancy. Travelers with Future Cruise Credits (FCC) may redeem them for these voyages.

Peace of Mind

Crystal says it's providing added peace of mind for guests who look forward to traveling again through Crystal Confidence. With that program, cruisers pay reduced deposits of just $100 for ocean voyages; have a more relaxed "60-day prior to first service" final payment; and benefit from an adjusted cancellation policy that allows them to cancel up to seven days prior to sailing and receive a 100-percent FCC, valid through 2022.

Further, guests booking the new fall 2020 Caribbean sailings have an additional layer of voyage protection with the new Crystal Voyage Assurance program that's been extended to these new sailings. It allows travelers to cancel their cruise for a full refund within seven days if there is a significant itinerary change—including the embarkation or disembarkation ports and/or changes to 30 percent or more of their selected itinerary—due to global travel restrictions.

New Procedures On the Horizon

Crystal also said that while its fleet is not sailing right now, the Crystal team is developing new procedures and policies to support all public health and regulatory requirements and to assure that guests’ vacations are both relaxing and safe/healthy. Details of the procedures and initiatives will be announced soon.

