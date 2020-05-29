Oceania Cruises Unveils “Remember to Future” Campaign

Oceania Cruises on Friday unveiled its new “Remember the Future” print and digital brand campaign. Premiering in consumer- and trade-facing print publications, as well as digitally and across social mediums, the new branding is developed in conjunction with the London-based creative Latitude Agency and aims to remind travelers why they love travel and inspire them to look to the future.

“We wanted to create something fresh and uplifting while remaining sensitive to the current moods of our guests and the traveling public,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises, in an official release.

The campaign, Oceania says, reinforces its core pillars of “Exquisitely Crafted Cuisine, Curated Travel Experiences, and Small Ship Luxury.”

View the video content here:

Travelers and travel advisors on social media should use the hashtag #RememberTheFuture to showcase their upcoming travels and travel dreams. The “Remember The Future” social campaigns will include guest experiences and insightful destination recommendations, service stories from guests and crew, and engaging content from executive culinary director Jacques Pépin, Sirena godmother Claudine Pépin, director of culinary enrichment and executive chef Kathryn Kelly, artists-in-residence and more.

The cruise line’s six small ships call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England/Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific, in addition to 180-day Around the World Voyages.

Visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

Related Stories

Seabourn Updates Cancellation Policy, Best Fare Guarantee

American Queen Steamboat Company Updates Sailing Schedule

Victory Cruise Lines Suspends Service for Remainder of 2020

Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations to July 30