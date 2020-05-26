Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations to July 30

Celestyal Cruises announced the further suspension of its sailings until July 30, 2020 due to the ongoing travel restrictions and temporary port closures within the region in which the cruise line operates.

The Greek government recently announced that the Greek tourism season will gradually recommence in the next few weeks with international flights from select countries resuming in July. Celestyal Cruises will continue to monitor the phased opening of Greece to North American travelers while working closely with the Greek authorities on the development of enhanced health and safety protocols.

For all named and paid individual guests impacted by this temporary suspension, Celestyal Cruises is offering a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 120 percent of original booking value. Guests will have until December 31, 2021 to redeem their Future Cruise Credit against any of Celestyal Cruises’ itineraries through end of December 2022. For additional flexibility should guests choose not to redeem their FCC by end of December 2021, they will automatically receive a full refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal upon the voucher’s expiration.

Note: Celestyal Cruises will automatically send the Future Cruise Credit Voucher directly to guests or their travel advisors, so there will be no need to call the Contact Center other than to rebook.

Following Celestyal Cruises recent 2021 and 2022 digital brochure launch supported by the generous early booking promotional campaign “Escape To The Future," an updated “Peace of Mind” policy allows guests to change any cruise that sets sail from now through December 31, 2021. This applies to new bookings made until August 31, 2020. As long as the booking is changed at least 30 days before the sail date, a future cruise credit for 100 percent of the value received by Celestyal will be issued. The credit can be used toward any cruise that sets sail through December 31, 2022.

Visit celestyalcruises.com.

Related Stories

Virgin Voyages Cancels Sailings Through October 15

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Extends Suspension of Voyages

SIlversea to Take Delivery of Silver Origin

Stats: 58 Percent of Americans Would Take a Cruise Right Now