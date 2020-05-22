Virgin Voyages Cancels Sailings Through October 15

In an announcement made by Tom McAlpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages, he said it will be cancelling all sailings through October 15, 2020. The first sailing is currently scheduled for October 16 with “some exciting innovations” regarding new health and safety measures.

For guests (or, “sailors,” as Virgin Voyages calls them) impacted by this change, the cruise line will be auto-crediting double the amount you’ve paid to date toward your voyage fare. And if you book your next sailing before June 30, Virgin Voyages will give you up to $500 to spend on board. However, if you’d prefer a refund, you can call or email the cruise line between now and December 31, 2020.

At the same time, Virgin Voyages announced its new Smooth Sailing program for 2020. “We recognize the difficult economic environment that many people are experiencing, so we’re bringing new introductory pricing to sailors—while offering (even more) flexible booking policies,” McAlpin said in the announcement. For sailings through December 16, 2020, Virgin Voyages is moving final payment dates to 60 days (from 120 days) before you sail, and you can cancel up to 48 hours before your voyage and receive a 100 percent voyage credit.

Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, was initially supposed to debut in April before having its inaugural voyage pushed back to August 7 in March.

Visit www.virginvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Extends Suspension of Voyages

SIlversea to Take Delivery of Silver Origin

Stats: 58 Percent of Americans Would Take a Cruise Right Now

Avalon Unveils Plans and Protocols for Future River Cruises