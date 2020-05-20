Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Extends Suspension of Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, announced on Wednesday an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between July 1 and July 31, 2020 for its three cruise brands. The voyage suspension contributes to global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The company, it says, will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between July 1 and July 31, 2020 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

Earlier in May, NCLH secured over $2 billion of additional liquidity in response to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This came just a day after, in a securities filing given to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, warning it may have to seek bankruptcy protection.

As for Norwegian Cruise Line, citing increased demand, it opened the sale of its 2021-23 voyages. Oceania Cruises, on the other hand, launched "The Ultimate Sale," with fares starting at $999 per guest for inside staterooms and $1,399 per guest for veranda staterooms.

