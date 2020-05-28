Victory Cruise Lines Suspends Service for Remainder of 2020

Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, a Hornblower Family Company, announced it will cancel all planned itineraries for the remainder of the 2020 season due to prolonged governmental restrictions and uncertainties of future travel through Canadian waters. VCL says it will focus efforts on the upcoming 2021 season, which includes the debut of the Ocean Victory in Alaska and new itineraries on the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes, New England and the Southeastern U.S.

“The decision to suspend service for 2020 was a difficult and disappointing choice but necessary in response to uncertainties of Canadian travel in the coming months,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company, in a statement. In the meantime, h added, the cruise line is implementing new health and safety protocols.

Upcoming in 2021, VCL will roll out new itineraries, including the 12- and 13-day Discover Beyond Alaska Expedition Cruises on the upcoming Ocean Victory between Vancouver, B.C. and Sitka, Alaska. The Victory I and Victory II will also return with updates routes, including a 12-day Southeastern U.S. cruise that sails roundtrip to Amelia Island, FL, (Fernandina Beach). Note: Early booking discounts up to $1,400 per stateroom are now available for 2021 cruises. In the coming weeks, VCL will also be announcing plans for new winter itineraries for both the Victory I and Victory II.

For guests who are booked to sail on the Victory I or Victory II in 2020, no action is necessary at this time. The VCL customer service team will reach out directly to guests and travel advisors in the coming days to answer any questions and advise on available options, which include the opportunity to rebook on a later date, a 125 percent cruise credit or a full refund. The 125 percent cruise credit can be used toward any VCL itinerary, including the Discover Beyond Alaska Expedition Cruises. All full refunds will be processed within 90 days, VCL says.

Visit www.victorycruiselines.com.

Related Stories

Uniworld to Offer 25 Essential Workers a River Cruise Vacation

Cruise Ports: New Terminals, Technology and More

Seabourn Updates Cancellation Policy, Best Fare Guarantee

Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations to July 30