Seabourn Updates Cancellation Policy, Best Fare Guarantee

by
Matt Turner
Seabourn Encore

Seabourn has enhanced its “Book with Confidence” policy, which provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The enhanced policy, which now applies to 2021 departures, also includes a new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit.

For existing and new bookings made by July 31, 2020 on sailings departing by December 31, 2021, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit of any payment already made to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees. The Future Cruise Credit granted using “Book with Confidence” will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may then be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022.

In addition, the new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit will provide guests who booked a Seabourn voyage by July 31, 2020, with the opportunity to request an adjustment in the event fares are lowered for their specific voyage and suite category. Guests and travel advisors should contact Seabourn directly if they see a better rate listed on Seabourn’s website, but they must do so at least 30 days prior to departure.

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation & plc and is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Visit www.seabourn.com.

This article originally appeared on www.luxurytraveladvisor.com.

Related Stories

Celestyal Cruises Extends Suspension of Operations to July 30

Virgin Voyages Cancels Sailings Through October 15

Stats: 58 Percent of Americans Would Take a Cruise Right Now

Avalon Unveils Plans and Protocols for Future River Cruises

Read more on:
Cruise Information Luxury Cruises Seabourn Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

Wynn Las Vegas adds Amazon Echo to all hotel rooms
Hotels

Wynn Las Vegas to Fully Reopen on June 4

Wynn Las Vegas says it will reopen on June 4 with plans to open every amenity and outlet available. Here's what travelers can expect.

by Gaurav Banerji
Los Angeles skyline - ferrantraite/iStock/GettyImagesPlus/GettyImages
Continental United States

Los Angeles to Permit Reopening of Retail Businesses

The County of Los Angeles issued an updated Health Officer Order allowing the reopening of all retail at 50 percent capacity, effective immediately.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Stats: One-Third of Americans Traveled Memorial Day Weekend

Of the one-third of Americans who traveled over Memorial Day Weekend, many were planned last-minute and opted for road trips near their home.

by Matt Turner