Seabourn Updates Cancellation Policy, Best Fare Guarantee

Seabourn has enhanced its “Book with Confidence” policy, which provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The enhanced policy, which now applies to 2021 departures, also includes a new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit.

For existing and new bookings made by July 31, 2020 on sailings departing by December 31, 2021, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit of any payment already made to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees. The Future Cruise Credit granted using “Book with Confidence” will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may then be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022.

In addition, the new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit will provide guests who booked a Seabourn voyage by July 31, 2020, with the opportunity to request an adjustment in the event fares are lowered for their specific voyage and suite category. Guests and travel advisors should contact Seabourn directly if they see a better rate listed on Seabourn’s website, but they must do so at least 30 days prior to departure.