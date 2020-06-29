Scenic Unveils New French Culinary Cruises, New Shore Trips & "Book with Confidence"

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has unveiled its 2021 Hidden Wonders of Europe’s Rivers collection and a new "Book with Confidence" program.

Detailed in a new digital brochure, the new offerings include two new French culinary cruises and several new shore excursions.

Book With Confidence

Scenic's new Book with Confidence program is for bookings made by August 31, 2020. This program is designed to give guests both added flexibility and peace of mind when planning their 2021 river cruise. Perks include reduced deposits and inclusion of a free Deposit Protection Plan (value $125) with every booking.

Other Book with Confidence benefits include:

Cruisers receive free economy flights on cruises of eight to 10 days or savings of $1,200 per guest

Guests received free premium flights on cruises of 11 days and longer or $1,800 in savings per guest

Diamond Deck guests receive an additional $250 savings on all cruises

If guests pay in full within 14 days of booking, they save an additional $350 per guest

If they pay in full by August 31, 2020, they receive $250 per guest in savings on all cruises

Scenic is also offering business class air for $1,995 per person and a 50 percent single supplement on select European river sailings.

New Excursions

New for Scenic guests in 2021 are visits to World War I sites in Belgium’s Ypres and Passchendaele and two culinary itineraries highlighting French gastronomic delights with the "Tastes of Southern France" on the Rhone River and the "Flavors of Bordeaux" itinerary cruising the Garonne River.

The new culinary cruises include an onboard dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Didier Goiffon and a cooking class at three-starred Michelin chef Georges Blanc’s restaurant.

Guests can learn the family secrets of regional recipes with Scenic’s new "Ancestry of the Kitchen" program. The program includes a series of authentic cooking classes held in the homes of locals, including Dutch apple pie baking in Hoorn, Bulgarian Banica in Vidin, and a traditional Portuguese bread-making experience.

New Protocols Coming

Scenic is working closely with IG River Cruise, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), local and international government health agencies, to ensure developed protocols meet and exceed the latest regulatory requirements.

Scenic's river vessels offer all-inclusive luxury experiences—from private butler service and unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits (including the minibar restocked daily), to six on-board dining options, a wellness area, fitness center and Salt Therapy Lounge (on most ships). Included in the cruise fare are tips and gratuities, expert local guides, all Scenic Freechoice activities and exclusive Scenic Enrich events.

For more information, visit www.scenicusa.com.

