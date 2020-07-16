Princess Outlines 2021-22 Caribbean and Panama Canal Itineraries

Princess Cruises released highlights of its fall 2021 through spring 2022 cruise season, with ships sailing to the Caribbean and traversing the Panama Canal. The voyages, including some on Medallion-class ships, will open for sale on July 22, 2020.

Caribbean 2021-22

In the Caribbean, Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess and Sky Princess will offer 109 departures of 17 itineraries, ranging from three to 20 days.

The ships will visit 27 cruise destinations in 23 countries in the eastern, western and southern Caribbean. Seasonal highlights include:

Two Medallion-class ships, Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess, will operate seven-day, eastern and western Caribbean itineraries. Eastern Caribbean highlights will include St. Thomas , St. Maarten , Grand Turk , San Juan and St. Kitts, while in the western Caribbean, Princess' ships will visit Cozumel , Grand Cayman , Costa Maya , Belize City and Roatán , Honduras

, , , and St. Kitts, while in the western Caribbean, Princess' ships will visit , , , and , Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess will sail 10-day southern Caribbean itineraries that call at such destinations as Bonaire , Curacao , Antigua and Barbados

, , and Certain sailings mentioned above also will visit Princess' private island resort, Princess Cays, in the Bahamas

Guests going ashore can tap into Discovery and Animal Planet tours including shore excursions to such UNESCO World Heritage sites as the Belize Barrier Reef and Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts. They'll also discover “More Ashore” late-night stays in Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Cozumel.

Panama Canal 2021-22

For the 2021-2022 season, three ships will sail the waters and locks of the Panama Canal with 17 departures and four itineraries. Voyages range from 10 to 15 days visiting 17 destinations in eight countries. Key highlights include:

Crown Princess will operate a 10-day Panama Canal sailing roundtrip from Port Everglades ( Greater Fort Lauderdale ), FL , visiting Costa Rica and the Caribbean; this ship will transit the Panama Canal's new Agua Clara locks

will operate a 10-day Panama Canal sailing roundtrip from ( ), , visiting and the Caribbean; this ship will transit the Panama Canal's new Princess' "Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean" itineraries will sail between Port Everglades and either Los Angeles or San Francisco ; this full canal journey will include a transit through the new locks and port time in Mexico , South America and Central America

or ; this full canal journey will include a transit through the new locks and port time in , and Island Princess will sail two 14-day voyages from Port Everglades to Los Angeles that transit the historical locks

