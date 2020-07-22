Emerald Waterways Opens Books on 2021 Russian River Cruises

Emerald Waterways has opened its books on the 2021 Russian river cruise season. Sailings will include a newly chartered river ship, the recently refurbished MS Nizhny Novgorod, built specifically to sail Russia’s waterways. Offering two itineraries, sailings onboard the MS Nizhny Novgorod begin in May 2021 and are available for booking now.

The 11-day "Imperial Charms of Russia" river cruise allows guests to discover both traditional villages and vibrant cities as they sail from St. Petersburg to Moscow. Highlights include a guided tour of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of St. Petersburg, a Shashlik lunch in the village of Mandrogi, a visit to the Monastery of St. Cyril on the White Lake, and a guided tour of Moscow, exploring the Kremlin Grounds. New for 2021, guests can choose the reverse 12-day itinerary for an extra day in St. Petersburg at the end of the sailing, which allows for a visit to Peterhof to take in its collection of gilded fountains and canals.

The MS Nizhny Novgorod, which was refurbished in 2019, offers a selection of on-board amenities, including the Volga restaurant serving Russian-influenced dining and the Panorama Bar, offering views of the passing scenery. Guests have the choice of three cabin styles—Suite, Double Deluxe Cabin and Twin Cabin—all equipped with large windows.

Guests booking any 2021 departure of either Volga itinerary will receive free, round-trip flights to Russia. In lieu of flights, guests can opt to receive a discount of $1,000 on the cost of the sailing. Additionally, guests paying in full within 14 days of booking will receive an early payment savings of $250 per person. The offer expires August 31, 2020.

