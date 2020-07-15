Kempinski Hotel Adriatic Istria to Welcome American Guests This Summer

“Yes, Americans are able to have that longed-for five-star summer in Europe after all," Kempinski said in a press release announcing its Istria, Croatia property will be open to American guests this summer. Although Croatia is a member of the European Union, it has announced it is welcoming American visitors with advance vacation hotel reservations.

The 186-room Kempinski Hotel Adriatic Istria combines ultra-modern architecture with the traditional atmosphere of Croatia's region of Istria. It’s located on the shore of the Adriatic Sea, offering indoor and outdoor dining, a beachfront entry into the sea, two pools, the 30,000-square-foot Carolea Spa and an 18-hole golf course designed by Diethard Fahrenleitner.

Nearby attractions include picturesque villages well-suited for strolls and exploring; Motovun Forest, known for its massive truffles; and Pula's 1st-century amphitheater.

Safety First: On arrival in Croatia, American passport-holders must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 48 hours. At the hotel, extensive steps have been taken to guarantee social distancing and a range of safety and hygiene protocols. Kempinski's exclusive "White Glove Service" was developed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic for its 77 hotels worldwide.

Getting There: Direct connections are available from the U.S. to Zagreb, Croatia's capital, on a variety of airlines, including American, Delta and United, as well as Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines and more. The Kempinski Adriatic Istria arranges arrival and departure transfers for the three-hour drive between the airport and resort.

Visit www.kempinski.com.

