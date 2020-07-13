Katarina Line Launches 2020 Season, 20 Percent Discount

Katarina Line, a Croatian small-ship cruise company with a fleet of 60 ships and weekly guaranteed departures, has announced the launch of its 2020 season following Croatia’s official reopening of its borders to travel from European Union nations, as well as from the U.S. In addition, Katarina Line is offering 20 percent off per person on all 2020 departures, based on double occupancy and availability.

With resumption of cruise service, Katarina Line vessels will observe all protocols to ensure the health and safety of its guest, including the frequent disinfectant of public surfaces, availability of hand sanitizers, regulating the number of guests in public areas such as sundecks, Jacuzzis and dining tables, and observing social distancing policies during land tours.

Katarina Line offers a range of cruises, whether it’s island-hopping, health and fitness, culinary, cultural, educational, or “all of the above.”

Among its popular cruises is the seven-day Adriatic Explorer, which sails between the resort town of Opatija in the northern-most coast of Croatia and Dubrovnik, on the country’s southern tip. Ports of call include the islands of Rab and Korčula, and the historic coastal towns of Zadar, Šibenik, Split and Metković. Among the excursions is a tour of Krka National Park; guests will also visit the Zadar Sea Organs, which use sea waves to make music. Excursions also include wine tasting and light tapas lunch at the Bibich Winery, as well as maraschino liquor tasting in Zadar, and Rab cake tasting in Rab.

Katarina Line’s Northern Gems cruises include seven-day round-trip departures from Split, Croatia’s second-largest city. The cruise hops from one island to another, with opportunities to swim in secluded coves and explore some of Croatia’s most popular attractions. Ports of call include the towns of Trogir, Rogoznica, Šibenik, Sali and Zadar. It also visits the “nautical paradise” of the Kornati archipelago, as well as the island of Zlarin, often called the “golden island.”

Prices include a deluxe cabin with en-suite bathroom, daily buffet breakfast, nine meals (lunch or dinner, depending on itinerary), as well as a captain’s dinner with live entertainment. It also includes guided walking tours, visitors’ taxes and port fees.

Visit www.katarina-line.com.

