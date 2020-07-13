Atlas Ocean Voyages Now Including Air for All Cruise Bookings

Atlas Ocean Voyages is adding complimentary roundtrip air travel for all guests on all voyages as part of its all-inclusive, luxury cruise product, now billed as "All Inclusive, All the Way."

In an announcement, the new small-ship, "luxe-adventure" line, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, said it was taking this step based on "overwhelmingly positive travel advisors' response to recent air-included promotions."

Setting sail with the new World Navigator in July 2021, Atlas Ocean Voyages has already built sizable perks into its fares. Inclusions range from complimentary prepaid gratuities to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; a select shore excursion on every itinerary; gourmet dining; and butler service in every suite, among other perks. Now, Atlas is sweetening the appeal with the complimentary air.

“Augmenting our all-inclusive, luxe-adventure journeys to include complimentary air travel for all guests on all voyages is a fundamental product definition enhancement for Atlas Ocean Voyages,” said Alberto Aliberti, the new line's president. This "significantly enhances our guests’ total vacation experience by delivering greater convenience and value. Guests can rest assured that we take care of every detail of their experience from the moment they arrive at their departure airport.”

Promotional Savings

In addition, those booking and making a deposit on their Atlas cruise can currently take advantage of limited-time, promotional savings and upgrades:

Complimentary business-class air travel for suite guests from select U.S. and Canada gateways

$1,000 savings per guest in suites or $500 per guest in all staterooms

50 percent reduced deposit

Up to five percent savings when booking two consecutive Atlas itineraries.

Benefits for Advisors

“With 'All Inclusive All the Way,' travel advisors are earning full commission on cruise fares that includes air—so no non-commissionables,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships, Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We are unwavering in our support for travel advisors and this product-definition change creates a more compelling selling point for our valued partners."

In addition, he said the line is continuing its "Get Paid Now" program, an immediate gift card valued up to $750, issued for each deposited booking for a suite or Veranda/Horizon stateroom. That's in addition to the normal 15 percent commission paid when clients sail.

Townsley says the "Get Paid Now" program recognizes travel advisors for "their invaluable role in creating unforgettable vacations for their clients.”

The Fleet Picture

Atlas' first new vessel, World Navigator, will have 98 staterooms and suites. The expedition vessel is rated Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B, and the latest hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into its design.

Under construction in Portugal, the ship's delivery is on schedule and the line says it's expected to launch in mid-2021. Four sister ships—World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer—will follow by the end of 2023.

Among the ships' top features?

A hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency while using only one-fifth the fuel of conventional cruise ship systems.

Underwater, forward-looking sonar so the vessel can confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters.

A hydrojet propulsion system to help the vessels glide at up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife -- so guests will have up-close, viewing encounters.

For more information, visit www.atlasooceanvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils 2021-22 Antarctica Sailings

Royal Caribbean Group Acquires 100 Percent of Silversea Cruises

Carnival Corp. Talks Liquidity, Sales, Delayed Deliveries & More

Princess Cruises Redeploys Three Ships for Summer 2021