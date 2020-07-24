Kenroy Herbert Appointed Chairman of Anguilla Tourist Board

The Anguilla Executive Council announced the appointment of “tourism entrepreneur and lifestyle connoisseur” Kenroy Herbert as the new chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB). As chairman, Herbert will lead the seven-member board in overseeing global operations across all source markets. Chairman Herbert and the board will be responsible for strategically managing Anguilla’s promotional, sales and marketing initiatives both on island and overseas and to expand tourism arrivals while optimizing the industry’s benefits for Anguilla’s residents.

As a distinguished businessman in hospitality and lifestyle, Herbert is familiar with Anguilla’s tourism industry and potential. As president and founder of Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel, a lifestyle management company, Herbert has been providing luxury experiences for high net-worth vacationers with his team.

Chairman Herbert expressed appreciation on his new appointment, saying, “I am honored to have been appointed to such a significant position within the Anguilla Tourist Board. I wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to the Minister of Tourism for his vote of confidence. My new chairmanship is an incredible opportunity to make a difference at a critical time in our tourism industry. I look forward to faithfully serving the people of Anguilla, growing Anguilla’s market share and the variety of immersive experiences for visitors gracing our shores.”

Herbert’s priorities in his new role include the appointment of a director of tourism, the improvement of arrival and departure experiences for all guests, a continuous increase in visitor arrivals from current and emerging markets, the development and improvement of the Anguilla/St. Maarten dock facilities, and the increase of tourism revenue through the exploration of new niche markets such as regional tourism and local experience tourism.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is being felt not only in Anguilla but throughout the entire tourism ecosystem. Reopening and rebuilding the destination will require a collaborative approach and is another focus for Chairman Herbert, according to the ATB. “Particular emphasis will be placed on preparing a comprehensive tourism recovery plan to rebuild our destination with innovation and encourage investment, as we rethink the tourism sector,” he noted.

The newly appointed members of the ATB Board are as follows: Stacey Liburd, sales and marketing consultant, Quintessence Hotel and Long Bay Villas; Danitza Delisa Mussington, first female boat captain, Funtime Charters; Melisha Maccow Niles, conference services/wedding specialist, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla; Luisana Mendez Retde, student and aspiring hospitality professional; Condon Proctor, event coordinator, Lagoon Tours; and Tiago Moraes Sarmento, general manager, Belmond Cap Juluca.

Good to know: Anguilla has been designated COVID-19 free by the World Health Organization.

Visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.

