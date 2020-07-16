Anguilla Names New Minister of Tourism

Anguilla’s new premier, the Hon. Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, has appointed the Hon. Haydn Hughes as the new minister of tourism for the Caribbean island. Minister Hughes takes over the position with many years of experience in the private sector as a member of the executive board of Cap Juluca.

As the newly elected representative for District 6, the Hon. Haydn Hughes is a veteran businessman and politician. Originally joining the private sector with Barclays Bank PLC in 1989 in the foreign trade and current accounts department, he has spent 22 years in the private sector, including 20 years as a business owner. His first foray into public office was as a candidate in 2005; he won his seat and was appointed as a nominated member of the House of Assembly of Anguilla and Parliamentary secretary with responsibility for tourism and sports.

In addition to his expertise in business and politics, Minister Hughes brings with him expertise in tourism: He was the first-ever Anguillian recipient of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association scholarship. Through the scholarship, Minister Hughes was able to study at L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland. Additionally, as a member of the executive board of the Cap Juluca resort, he oversaw a number of departments, including villa operations, beach and watersports, landscaping and security.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to be appointed as the new Minister of Tourism,” Minister Hughes said in a press announcement. “The tourism industry is the greatest driver of growth and opportunity for Anguillians, and I look forward to working closely with the public and private sectors to ensure that Anguilla remains the leading destination in the region.”

While there is no definitive date for reopening the borders to commercial international travel at this time, the government has outlined its approach to reopening, which will take place in phases. Additional updates on the reopening of Anguilla’s borders and tourism sector will be issued in the coming weeks, once all travel safety protocols have been finalized.

Visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.

Related Stories

Anguilla Is Officially COVID-19-Free, WHO Says

ALG Pegs Ray Snisky to Reinforce Advisor Relationships

Grenada Announces Phased Reopening of Borders

Bahamas to Reopen to International Travel on July 1