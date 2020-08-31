Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Seven New Sales Team Members

Atlas Ocean Voyages, which will offer new, all-inclusive luxury adventure cruises on the 196-passenger World Navigator in 2021, has appointed six new sales directors to support and assist travel advisors. Here's the line-up:

Cathy Kusuma is the new regional sales director, eastern U.S.

is the new regional sales director, eastern U.S. Rolf Logan is the new regional sales director, central U.S.

is the new regional sales director, central U.S. Anthony Cooper is the new regional sales director, western U.S.

is the new regional sales director, western U.S. Eric Bacon is the new regional sales director, Canada

is the new regional sales director, Canada Alyssa Logan is the new director of charter and incentive sales

is the new director of charter and incentive sales Lisette Martinez Rusian is the new director of sales and marketing operations

is the new director of sales and marketing operations Michelle Rodriguez-Suarez is the new virtual sales manager

They'll report to Brandon Townsley, Atlas' vice president of sales and trade partnerships, who said they "bring to Atlas their immense expertise as well as their understanding of the market and the needs of hardworking travel advisors."

Collectively, the new sales team members have more than 160 years of experience with such cruise and travel companies as American Express Travel, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, Cruise Planners, Delta Airline Vacations, Delta Queen Steamboat Company, Holland America Line, Hurtigruten, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, PPI Group, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn and Travel Impressions.

Certainly, Atlas—owned by Portuguese-based Mystic Invest—has grown substantively in a short time frame. In addition, to World Navigator, arriving next summer, it also has four other new expedition vessels on order.

"When we opened Atlas in late 2018 in the U.S., it was three of us table-hopping in cafés and conference rooms," says Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, who adds that "we have now grown into a proud team of nearly 40."

Aliberti, who recently talked with Travel Agent about the new "Get Paid Now" program for travel advisors and the line's new Max Shore overland journeys, continued: "This year has been unprecedented, to say the least, and it’s important to thank our valued travel advisor partners and stakeholders, who believed in this new cruising concept and supported us every step of the way to help us reach this point."

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Oceania Cancels Insignia's Voyages Through April 26, 2021

Christine Duffy Appointed to Aimbridge Hospitality's Board

Princess Extends "Pause" in Cruise Ops for Australia to Dec. 12

Sven Zika Rejoins Pandaw as Sales & Marketing Manager Trade