Princess Cruises Extends "Pause" in Cruise Ops in Australia to December 12

Princess Cruises has extended its "pause" in Australia cruise operations through December 12, 2020; that cancels cruises that were scheduled to visit destinations in both Australia and New Zealand on four ships. Four voyages each have been cancelled for Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess, two for Sea Princess and one for Regal Princess.

The cruise line cited the continuing progression of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and related decisions of governments, health authorities and airlines regarding travel restrictions. Just earlier in the week, Princess had also announced it is cancelling its early 2021 World Cruises and "Circle South America" cruises on two ships, Island Princess and Pacific Princess.

Guests who have paid in full on these cancelled voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will "Double the Deposit," providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise, and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this on line form. Guests have until September 30, 2020 to elect a refund, or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.

Princess said it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, citing the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

Visit www.princess.com.

