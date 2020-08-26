Princess Cruises Cancels Early 2021 World Cruise, South America Voyages

Due to restrictions and limitations with border and port access determined by government and health authorities and the continued uncertainty of airline travel as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Princess Cruises announced it is cancelling its early 2021 World Cruises and "Circle South America" cruises on two ships:

Island Princess 2021 World Cruise sailing from North America , including associated segments and remaining voyages sailing immediately prior

2021 World Cruise sailing from , including associated segments and remaining voyages sailing immediately prior Pacific Princess 2021 "Circle South America" sailing from Australia, including associated positioning cruises

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid, plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form. Note: Guests have until September 30, 2020 to elect a refund, or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.

Good to know: Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at www.princess.com.

