Seabourn Pauses Cruises for Three Ships, Cancels 2021 World Cruise

Ultra-luxury Seabourn has cancelled upcoming voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet—Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn—as a part of its pause in global ship operations.

Each ships has a different “effective through” date, as follows:

Seabourn Encore's operational pause is through November 25, 2020

operational pause is through November 25, 2020 Seabourn Ovation's operational pause extends through December 20, 2020

Seabourn Sojourn's operational pause is through the entire 2021 World Cruise timeline, so the ship's operations are paused through May 24, 2021

The brand had previously announced a pause in its global ship operations from March 14 to November 20, 2020, depending on the ship, effectively cancelling all voyages scheduled to operate during that time frame. The line's press statement said the decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation.

“We’ve been saying for some time that our resumption of service will come gradually, and this action reflects that discussion. The health, safety and wellbeing of our guests, crew and the people in destinations we visit remain a top priority,” said Josh Leibowitz, Seabourn's president.

“Like many who watch the travel industry, we are encouraged by the signs emerging around the world that point to travel’s progress toward return," he added. "When our expert science and medical advisors and our destinations support the ability to resume travel on Seabourn, we’ll be ready.”

Affected Cruises

Seabourn will be communicating changes to voyage schedules with all booked guests and their travel advisors. Guests currently confirmed on Seabourn Sojourn’s 2021 World Cruise will be automatically re-accommodated in the same suite on Seabourn Sojourn’s 2022 World Cruise, at rate paid, within 30 days.

Guests with impacted cruises (except World Cruise 2021) will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Bonus Future Cruise Credits. They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn. Specific details are as follows:

Paid in Full : Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

: Those guests paid in full will receive 125 percent Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn. Under Deposit: Those guests with bookings under deposit will receive an FCC valued at 125 percent of the deposit amount paid. Guests can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.

The Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking. Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.

Guests and their travel advisors are being sent specific details applicable to their booking.

Seabourn asked guests and travel advisors to use the online resources available on its website first, rather than calling the Reservation Call Center for information about the cancellations. It said that will help alleviate guests encountering high call volumes and the possibility of spending long wait times on hold.

Visit www.seabourn.com.

Related Stories

Voyages to Recovery: Topical Themes to Entice Clients

Holland America Cancels All Cruises Through December 15

Royal Caribbean Group's Richard Fain Talks Cruising and COVID-19

MSC Cruises Is Restarting Mediterranean Cruising With Two Ships