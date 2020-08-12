Holland America Cancels All Cruises Through December 15

Holland America Line has extended its "pause" of cruise operations and cancelled departures on all ships in its fleet through December 15, 2020, citing the continuation of travel and port restrictions due to global health concerns. The action affects itineraries focused on the Caribbean, Mexico, the Panama Canal, Pacific coastal region, South America, Antarctica, Hawaii, South Pacific, Australia and Asia.

Automatic Future Cruise Credit

In its press statement, the cruise line said that those with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled from those cruises. No action is needed for guests who opt for a Future Cruise Credit (FCC). All guests will receive an FCC per person as follows:

Paid in Full: Those who had paid in full will receive an FCC valued at 125 percent of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line

Those who had paid in full will receive an FCC valued at 125 percent of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive an FCC of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise; the minimum FCC is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid

The FCC is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. All other funds paid to Holland America Line may be transferred to a new booking or will automatically be refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the services.

Full Refund Option

Guests who prefer a 100 percent refund of monies paid to Holland America Line, can visit the Cancellation Preferences form to indicate this preference no later than September 15, 2020.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies also may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences form for other details.

Travel Advisors

Recognizing the vital role travel advisors play in the success of the cruise industry, Holland America Line will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the FCC when rebooked.

Previously, the line had announced its cancellation of all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020; additional departures from the port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 2020; and select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

