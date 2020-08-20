Diamond Princess Will Replace Sapphire Princess in South America

Princess Cruises will send Diamond Princess to South America and Antarctica in fall 2021 and spring 2022, replacing Sapphire Princess on the same deployment from December through March.

As a result of this change, Sapphire Princess' three "Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez" cruises and three Hawaii cruises in fall 2021 and spring 2022 will be cancelled.

Diamond Princess' new maiden season in South America and Antarctica will include the following voyages:

December 1, 2021: " Andes & South America"

December 1, 2021: " Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure"

December 19, 2021: " Antarctica & Cape Horn "

" January 4 and 20, 2022: "Antarctica & Cape Horn "

February 5, 19 and March 5, 2022: " Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan"

March 5, 2022: " Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure "

" March 19, 2022: "Andes & South America"

In addition, Diamond Princess will sail on two new Pacific crossings to and from Asia in fall 2021 and spring 2022 and sail the northern Pacific Ocean with either Southeast Asia and Hawaii or Hawaii and Japan. These sailings will operate between Los Angeles and either Singapore or Yokohama (Tokyo).

In late July, Princess announced that it had extended its global "pause" of operations for all remaining cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess through October 31, 2020. It also cancelled all other sailings to Asia, Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii, Japan, Mexico, the Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, and Tahiti/South Pacific through December 15, 2020.

The company said in a press statement: "We are committed to following the guidance of the CDC and continuous learning as we assess enhanced health and safety protocols in light of COVID-19. The line is currently updating those protocols with input from global health leaders.

