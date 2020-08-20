Atlas Ocean Voyages Now on 6,000 Trade Sites Via Passport Online

Atlas Ocean Voyages, a small-ship, luxury adventure cruise line, announced that it its voyage and product information is now available for consumers to view on more than 6,000 travel agency websites powered by Passport Online.

That includes the all-inclusive expedition line's latest cruise product information and 2021 inaugural-year itineraries. Atlas said in a press release that by expanding its selection of future travel options on travel advisor websites, the trade have more opportunities to generate more business and book cruises on World Navigator, Atlas’ new, first ship launching in July 2021.

Partnering with Advisors

“We are glad to make our distinctive 'luxe-adventure' journeys available on the vast network of travel advisor websites and email marketing tools powered by Passport Online,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With Atlas augmenting the online selection of future cruising options on their personal travel advisors’ websites, more travelers can learn about Atlas Ocean Voyages and see our extraordinary journeys for themselves."

He added that the Passport Online partnership, along with Atlas’ "Get Paid Now" approach for travel advisors, is supporting and helping drive more business for trade partners.

In that "Get Paid Now" program, travel advisors immediately receive either a $750 gift card for a deposited suite booking or a $500 gift card for a deposited Veranda/Horizon/Adventure stateroom booking; plus, they earn the normal 15 percent commission when their clients sail.

"Our digital tools enable our advisor customers to promote Atlas Ocean Voyages on their websites, through their e-mail marketing and on their social platforms as the industry welcomes this new expedition experience,” said Jeanne Colombo, vice president, strategic partnerships, Passport Online. “Atlas shares our commitment to the power of the agency community and we are excited to work with them on this initiative."

2021 Inaugural Season

Starting in 2021, World Navigator will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land and Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer. That will be followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica during winter 2021-22.

All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary roundtrip air travel from select U.S. and Canada gateways, prepaid gratuities, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary, butler service and more.

Atlas said in the press release that "World Navigator’s construction in Portugal is on schedule, and sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer will join the fleet before the end 2023.

Visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

