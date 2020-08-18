Crystal Unveils Health Protocols for Yacht and Expedition Cruising

Crystal Cruises has unveiled new "Crystal Clean+" health and safety protocols for its new expedition ship Crystal Endeavor and its yacht Crystal Esprit. The line had previously revealed public health measures for both its ocean and river fleets.

In a press statement, the line said that while those "Crystal Clean+" protocols are "predominantly consistent across the entire Crystal fleet, there are some specific nuances for Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Esprit. Protocols are similar to those set for the Crystal's ocean ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, with slight modifications to accommodate each ship’s unique facilities."

Among the steps being taken? Here are highlights:

The ships will set sail with reduced capacity and all social distancing guidelines will be followed

Crystal said in its press statement that "the company’s policy regarding masks and face coverings will remain nimble to abide by evolving recommendations and local requirements"

Crystal Endeavor is all-suite and all-balcony, providing guest accommodations with private verandas for fresh air flow

Crystal Endeavor’s and Crystal Esprit’s cleaning and disinfection protocols will be completed with enhanced frequency in guest suites, all social spaces and on ship tenders (Zodiacs)

The line will clean with medical-grade products listed on the EPA List N; these are approved for use against COVID-19, norovirus and other infectious diseases

Open seating for dining will continue for both ships with social distancing considerations

Self-service dining options will be eliminated

Crystal is committed to being in full compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cruise Line International Association (CLIA), global health measures and any local regulations set by European cities and states (as is the case for Crystal River Cruises). Protocols will be updated as needed.

The "Crystal Clean+" program will be implemented across all Crystal brand experiences—Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises—when they resume sailing in 2021.

Crystal has voluntarily extended its suspension of global voyages until December 31, 2020.

Visit www.crystalcruises.com.

