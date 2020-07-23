Princess Pauses U.S., Caribbean and Europe Cruises Through December 15

In the latest "pause" extension for a major cruise line, Princess Cruises announced the following on Thursday afternoon:

Cruises to the Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii and Mexico, along with Antarctica , Asia , the Panama Canal , South America and Tahiti / South Pacific , will not operate through December 15, 2020.

and along with , , the , and / , will not operate through December 15, 2020. All cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess and Sun Princess will not operate through October 31, 2020.

Princess said it made the decision to continue its pause after assessment of the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation and related decisions of various government, health authorities and airlines regarding travel restrictions.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises' president, in a statement. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

Guest Compensation

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare.

For guests who haven't paid in full, Princess will offer Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is nonrefundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise, and will have a minimum value of $100 per person. To receive an FCC, no action is required by the guest or his or her travel advisor.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all money paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by August 31, 2020 or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess' press release also said it "will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success."

For more information on Princess' impacted and cancelled cruises, visit www.princess.com.

