WTTC and Carnival Announce Experts for COVID-19 Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), together with Carnival Corporation & plc announce more scientific and medical experts participating in their joint “Global Science Summit on COVID-19” on July 28. Together, with the panelists already announced, this group of global medical, epidemiology and public health experts will focus on the science of COVID-19 and the "new normal."

Scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT, the virtual event will discuss the most up-to-date science and medical evidence available to inform practical, adaptable and science-based solutions for mitigating and living with COVID-19. The “WTTC/Carnival Corporation Global Science Summit on COVID-19” will include a series of panels focusing on critical areas of science related to COVID-19. During a combination of science-based discussions sharing the latest knowledge of key topic areas, speakers will examine the epidemiology of the virus, transmission, testing, prevention, treatments, vaccines and approaches to help mitigate and live with COVID-19.

The additional panelists, in alphabetic order, include the following:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Dr. Julio Frenk, MD, MPH, PhD , president of the University of Miami , professor of public health sciences, the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine , and professor of health sector management and policy, the Patti and Allan Herbert School of Business . He served as the minister of health of Mexico , helping to reform the nation's health system by introducing comprehensive universal coverage, known as Seguro Popula r.

, president of the , professor of public health sciences, the , and professor of health sector management and policy, the . He served as the minister of health of , helping to reform the nation's health system by introducing comprehensive universal coverage, known as r. Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, PhD , director, Global Health & Emerging Pathogens Institute , The Icahn School of Medicine , Mount Sinai and professor of microbiology and medicine, infectious disease. He has focused on a wide variety of viral pathogens, as well as host-pathogen interactions, and vaccine and anti-viral drug development.

, director, , , and professor of microbiology and medicine, infectious disease. He has focused on a wide variety of viral pathogens, as well as host-pathogen interactions, and vaccine and anti-viral drug development. Dr. Steven Gordon, MD , chairman, department of infectious disease, Cleveland Clinic, Respiratory Institute and professor of medicine, The Lerner College of Medicine , Case Western University . He has been focused on hospital infection prevention, including device-associated and opportunistic infections in immunocompromised patients.

, chairman, department of infectious disease, and professor of medicine, , . He has been focused on hospital infection prevention, including device-associated and opportunistic infections in immunocompromised patients. Dr. William Morice, II, M.D., Ph.D. , chair, department of laboratory medicine and pathology at Mayo Clinic, president, Mayo Clinic Laboratorie s, and professor of laboratory medicine and pathology. Dr. Morice is an expert in diagnostic testing serving in leadership roles for numerous boards and partnerships to enhance understanding of clinical diagnostics and test utilization.

, chair, department of laboratory medicine and pathology at Mayo Clinic, president, s, and professor of laboratory medicine and pathology. Dr. Morice is an expert in diagnostic testing serving in leadership roles for numerous boards and partnerships to enhance understanding of clinical diagnostics and test utilization. Dr. Jewel Mullen, MD, MPH , associate dean for health equity, University of Texas at Austin , Dell Medical School . Dr. Mullen is an internist, epidemiologist and public health physician leader and the former principal deputy assistant secretary for health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

, associate dean for health equity, , . Dr. Mullen is an internist, epidemiologist and public health physician leader and the former principal deputy assistant secretary for health in the . Dr. Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, author, former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and 19th surgeon general of the United States. In that role, he created initiatives to tackle the country's most urgent public-health issues, including the Ebola and Zika viruses, obesity, mental health, and the opioid crisis.

Practical Approaches to Living in a World With COVID-19

The summit will be attended by global tourism leaders, including WTTC members, government agencies, destination partners, trade and private businesses and the general public for this sharing of real-time insights and the latest scientific findings from across all fields of knowledge in the public and private sectors. Panels will focus on the following key topic areas:

Epidemiology : Incubation and peak infectivity periods for SARS-CoV-2 ; disease progression from exposure to illness; and symptom variability

: Incubation and peak infectivity periods for ; disease progression from exposure to illness; and symptom variability Transmission : How, when and where SARS-CoV-2 spreads; significance of environmental transmission; guidelines for mitigating spread

: How, when and where SARS-CoV-2 spreads; significance of environmental transmission; guidelines for mitigating spread Screening and Testing : Availability and accuracy of current testing methods; viable and cost-effective ways to detect illness and effectiveness of various screening methods

: Availability and accuracy of current testing methods; viable and cost-effective ways to detect illness and effectiveness of various screening methods Therapeutics : Status of vaccine development; available and approved SARS-CoV-2 treatment protocols and profiles of COVID-19 recovery

: Status of vaccine development; available and approved SARS-CoV-2 treatment protocols and profiles of COVID-19 recovery Practical Risk Mitigation: The best approaches to mitigating spread; the key elements of protocols and behaviors needed to live in a world with the virus

Registration Details

Open to the public, the event is free to attend. To register and for more information, including the current full lineup of top experts, visit www.covidsummitscience.com. Participants will be invited to submit questions in advance and during the online event.

Related Stories

CLIA's Adam Goldstein Gives Cruise Industry Overview & Insights

Riviera River Cruises Unveils New Health and Safety Protocols

CDC Extends "No Sail," Judge Tosses CCL Lawsuit, NCLH Stock Move

WTTC: Travelers Confused by Inconsistent COVID-19 Travel Rules