Christine Duffy Appointed to Aimbridge Hospitality's Board

by
Susan J. Young
Shipyard Visit Christine Duffy Carnival Vista Editorial Use Only Copyright Carnival Cruise Line
(Copyright by Carnival Cruise Line) Shown on a shipyard visit is Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. She was recently appointed to Aimbridge Hospitality's board of directors.

Aimbridge Hospitality, a global third-party hotel management company, has appointed Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line to its board of directors.

"As we plan the next phase of growth for Aimbridge, it is timely to include a travel industry stalwart of Christine's caliber to our board," said Glenn Murphy, chairman, Aimbridge Hospitality.

Based in Plano, TX, Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. The hotel management company operates branded full-service, select-service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels.

Duffy is president of Carnival Corporation's largest brand, Carnival Cruise Line, certified as "A Great Place to Work." The cruise line carries more than 5 million guests each year and employs more than 40,000 people from 110 nations. She joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2015 after five years as CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the cruise industry's trade association. Prior to joining CLIA, Duffy spent 10 years at Maritz Travel Company, where she served six years as president and CEO. Early in her career, she served as a travel advisor.

Calling Duffy "a trailblazer in travel and tourism," Dave Johnson, Aimbridge's CEO said "her global leadership experience will be extremely valuable as Aimbridge continues to expand around the world." Throughout her career, Duffy has been a strong supporter of women's leadership in the travel and hospitality industry. 

Duffy currently currently sits on the executive committee of the U.S. Travel Association, serving as its first vice chair. She's also on the professional advisory board for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Beyond its Plano, TX, headquarters, Aimbridge has corporate offices in Atlanta, GA; Calgary, Alberta; Fargo, ND; Puerto Rico; San Clemente, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Toronto, Ottawa; and Washington, D.C. Its international division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Birmingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; and Moscow, Russia

Visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com.

