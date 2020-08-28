Oceania Cruises Cancels Insignia's Voyages Through April 26, 2021

Oceania Cruises has announced an update to its "extended global voluntary suspension of cruising." All voyages on Insignia from November 10, 2020 through April 26, 2021 have been cancelled. Most notably, that includes the 180-day World Cruise, originally slated to sail from Miami to New York on January 9, 2021. Citing circumstances related to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the line said that booked guests who paid for their cruise in full with cash funds (credit card, check, bank wire) will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) worth 125 percent of the cruise fare paid. The FCC will be issued automatically and may be applied to any voyage on Oceania Cruises anywhere in the world through December 31, 2022 as long as that replacement voyage is booked by September 2, 2021.

If the guest's reservation is under deposit with cash funds and does not have full and final payment applied, the guest will instead automatically receive a 100 percent refund of all funds that have been applied to the reservation. If the reservation has been deposited or paid in full utilizing a previously issued FCC, that FCC will be re-issued for the amount that was applied. FCCs are not redeemable for cash refunds.

Tip: If guests on a cancelled voyage desire to book a similar or identical itinerary for 2021, they can tap into the line's "Ultimate Sale" which offers "major" price reductions.

All bookings made through September 30, 2020, for sailings through October 31, 2021, also are covered by Oceania's Travelers Assurance Program. Should the guest need to cancel, for any reason, they'll receive 100 percent of the dollar value of their cruise fare back as an FCC if they cancel the cruise at least 15 days prior to the departure date. Sailings are also covered by the line's "Best Price Guarantee." Should a better public promotion or price become available, up to the date of sailing, the guest may take advantage of that.

Future Cruise Credits for reservations that were paid in full will automatically be processed to the guest's Oceania Club profile after September 9, 2020 and may be applied to any voyage on Oceania Cruises anywhere in the world through December 31, 2022. Ancillary items and packages purchased through Oceania will be automatically refunded, as will any travel protection program purchased through the line. Guests who have previously opted to cancel under the Travelers Assurance Program do not qualify for this offer.

For guests who prefer to not accept the FCC, a full refund option is available. Refunds in lieu of FCCs must be requested no later than close of business on September 9, 2020.

Oceania told guests to "please allow up to 60 days for refunds to be processed" and that the line "is working around the clock to do what is right by our guests and travel partners."

Related Stories

Princess Extends "Pause" in Cruise Ops for Australia to Dec. 12

Carnival Corp. Issues Sustainability Report, Outlines Progress

Silversea's New Silver Moon Successfully Completes Sea Trials

Interest in International Cruise Travel in 2021 Increasing