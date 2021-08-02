Mexico’s First Nickelodeon Resort Opens for Guests

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya rolled out the"orange carpet" Monday as part of its official opening. Here, guests can enjoy a combination of Nickelodeon’s popular slimings and character experiences, along with with Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Grupo Lomas hospitality. The resort marks the brand’s first all-Oceanfront Swim-Up Suite resort with a six-acre Aqua Nick water park, new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"-themed penthouse suites, all-inclusive dining and plenty of play-all-day entertainment.

Every Room Holds a Family of Five

Each of the 280 “whimsically designed” Oceanfront Swim-Up Suites accommodates families of five, complete with two full bathrooms and a view of the Caribbean Sea from the balcony, which also offer access to an infinity plunge pool. Suites also have art pieces pulled from show archives and furnishings inspired by Nickelodeon’s colors and characters (think Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer).

For the ultimate Nickelodeon experience, guests can also choose from three specialty suites, including:

The Big Kahuna Suite: Curated with 90s elements, the 3,000-square-foot, two-bedroom Big Kahuna Suite includes such custom pieces as a sideboard inspired by the signature purple glasses of Chuckie from “Rugrats” and neon artwork of the phrase “Happy Happy Joy Joy,” the hit song from “The Ren & Stimpy Show.” Kids can enjoy a fully immersive “Loud House”-themed bedroom, all complemented by an en-suite bathroom with a free-standing tub and rain shower. There’s even a 710-square-feet oceanfront terrace with lounge furniture and an infinity plunge pool.

The Lair Suite: The brand-new Lair Suite, a rooftop penthouse paying homage to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, can accommodate up to seven guests. Good to know: Every iteration of the "Turtles" throughout the years is featured in the decor. Spanning 3,000 square feet, the suite encompasses both indoor and outdoor living and dining areas, a Master Suite with a spa-inspired bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Guests will enjoy the 710-square-foot oceanfront terrace overlooking the water, complete with an infinity plunge pool and lounge space. Plus, in-suite butlers can arrange a variety of private experiences, such as an in-suite or beach dinner, daily afternoon tea, private wine tastings, aromatherapy menu selections, pillow menu selections, aroma baths and more.

The Pineapple Suite: Back by popular demand, the Pineapple Suite, which is also featured at the inaugural Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts property in Punta Cana, is the resort’s signature dwelling. Inspired by SpongeBob’s underwater home, the penthouse has all of the "fanciful trappings" of Bikini Bottom, so guests can experience living in a pineapple under the sea. Pineapple Suite guests, like Lair guests, will additionally enjoy the vacation offerings that are exclusive to signature penthouse suites, including 3,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living areas, an oceanfront terrace sporting ocean views, and private butlers to keep families pampered throughout their stay.

Dining Experiences

At Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, children and adults alike can indulge in 24-hour in-room dining, as well as food and beverage served at six restaurants. Families can dine at Nick Bistro, indulge in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ favorite food with authentic pizzas at Piazza, grab a bite at the retro-inspired Good Burger diner, or dine market-style at Le Spatula, with cuisine "straight out of Bikini Bottom." Parents can enjoy adult beverages at the resort’s three bars, including The Bikini Bottom Bar and Gourmet Corner, in addition to two swim-up bars, Cosmo and Wanda.

Aqua Nick

The resort’s entertainment epicenter is Aqua Nick, one of Mexico’s largest themed water parks. Features include:

Activity Pool: A massive pool suited for adventurous water play featuring a full schedule of entertainment and activities.

A massive pool suited for adventurous water play featuring a full schedule of entertainment and activities. Soak Summit Main Tower: A 59-foot-high tower, Soak Summit encompasses slides and extensive views. Choose from the horizontal looping “The Big Plunge,” the enclosed entrances of “Riptide Rush,” or one of the faster rides, “Tubular Twist.”

A 59-foot-high tower, Soak Summit encompasses slides and extensive views. Choose from the horizontal looping “The Big Plunge,” the enclosed entrances of “Riptide Rush,” or one of the faster rides, “Tubular Twist.” Paw Patrol Adventure Bay: Features smaller, fun-size slides for younger children to enjoy, including the “Hero Half Pipe,” “Rescue Racers,” and the tipping bucket to cool off with 16 gallons of water.

Features smaller, fun-size slides for younger children to enjoy, including the “Hero Half Pipe,” “Rescue Racers,” and the tipping bucket to cool off with 16 gallons of water. Bikini Bottom Beach: This multi-level water playground is equipped with numerous slides, water guns and jets, tipping buckets and more. Families may even catch a glimpse of SpongeBob and friends here.

This multi-level water playground is equipped with numerous slides, water guns and jets, tipping buckets and more. Families may even catch a glimpse of SpongeBob and friends here. Daily Super Slimings: No day at Aqua Nick would be complete without a Super Sliming, the ultimate Nickelodeon honor.

Signature Experiences For the Whole Family

Beyond the offerings at Aqua Nick, there is also Nickelodeon Place, the hub of many of the resort’s entertainment features. Kids can explore the resort with surprise character meet-and-greets, character dinners, Splash Mob dance parties and scavenger hunts to find iconic Nickelodeon characters. Daily activities will include beachside yoga, cooking lessons at Bikini Bottom, beach volleyball competitions and nightly live entertainment.

Beyond Monday’s opening, the resort is finalizing additional amenities, such as Náay Spa, a seafront fitness center, and other daily activities and entertainment offerings debuting in October. Guests can also look forward to the addition of Club Nick, complete with themed days, a craft laboratory, surprise visits by characters and more. They will even get the chance to chill on the iconic Big Orange Couch in the SNICK Lounge, a hangout area geared towards older kids. Finally, coming soon to Aqua Nick will be the addition of Personal Slimings and Nick Live! Poolside, which will feature live character performances where fans are pulled straight from the water to compete in wacky Nickelodeon games.

For more information, visit www.nickresortrivieramaya.com.

