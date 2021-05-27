Sandals Unveils Plans for Three New Resorts in Jamaica

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its three new Jamaica resorts. In attendance was the Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness. The event marked the first phase of a $230 million project, that will include Sandals Dunn’s River followed by Phase II, transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn’s River.

This week’s event follows on last month’s announcement that SRI will transform two properties acquired last year plus a prime parcel of beachfront land into three resorts in Ocho Rios.

Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Royal Dunn’s River

Phase I development plans begin with the total transformation of Sandals Dunn’s River—which returns to the Sandals family under the same moniker as when it was originally added to the Sandals Resorts portfolio in 1990. SRI has targeted completion of the new Sandals Dunn’s River for fourth quarter 2022. Phase II is the creation of sister-property Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, which will be adjacent and offer generous exchange privileges with a slated completion in 2023.

SRI executive chairman Adam Stewart says the new Sandals Dunn’s River was the last project he and his late father collaborated on and is an homage to the natural beauty of Jamaica. In addition to waterfalls at the entrance, Sandals Dunn’s River will offer a total of 260 rooms, including 48 SkyPool Suites, a first for Jamaica, which will have a private, cantilevered, solar-heated plunge pool with an infinity edge. Twelve Swim-up Rondoval Suites, many with a “Rooftop Terrace,” will also grace the property. There will also be 10 restaurants, including a specialty rum bar inside the brand’s newest Latin Fusion restaurant concept, Azuka, to go along with nine bars, seven pools (including two river pools) and a Red Lane Spa.

Beaches Runaway Bay

In addition to the $230 million development of Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, the company is also planning an over $250 million renovation of its third new location in Ocho Rios, Beaches Runaway Bay Resort, the third family-friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its completion, the hotel will have an estimated 400 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom suites, designed with extended families in mind. Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay also have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.

For more information, visit ww.sandals.com.

