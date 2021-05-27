American, Delta Returning to Bonaire June 5

On June 5, Bonaire will welcome the return of non-stop flight service on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines from Miami and Atlanta, respectively, marking an important milestone for the island. After a brief break in operations during the pandemic, the two airlines will resume bi-weekly Wednesday and Saturday flights.

The news comes as a response to a strong demand from both U.S. visitors longing to visit the “Blue Destination” and from locals eagerly awaiting their arrival. In preparation, Bonaire has added the availability of rapid antigen testing at its Flamingo International Airport to help travelers adhere to the island’s current COVID-19 testing protocol, which requires a negative antigen test result taken within 24 hours of departure and a negative PCR test, administered within 72 hours of arrival. For travelers heading back to the United States there are also three other test facilities throughout the island.

To further ensure travelers are at ease when visiting, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA) and Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), is launching an island-wide “Bonaire Friendly Safety Seal” (BFSS) program. The new program is designed to enhance the island’s already rigorous safety protocols by certifying local businesses that meet the required standards outlined in the official BFSS program.

In order to acquire the BFSS, businesses will need to adhere to several protocols and policies including safety, health and cleaning programs, the completion of an in-depth questionnaire and a thorough on-site inspection conducted by trained personnel. If approved, the business will receive the official gold seal to be displayed on-site and also showcased on www.tourismbonaire.com, so that travelers can easily identify the qualified participants. The BFSS will certify a variety of businesses including: Accommodations, casinos, car rentals, tour operators, watersports operators, taxis, restaurants, food trucks, retail shops and spa/salons.

