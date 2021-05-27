St. Kitts and Nevis Opening Only to Fully Vaccinated Travelers May 29

Effective May 29, only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry into St. Kitts and Nevis (with an exemption for citizens and residents). Children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents are also exempt. The new regulations come when the dual-island country has seen a cluster of 16 new COVID-19 cases over the past week—the first of which involved a national with no travel history, according to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

In addition, a curfew has been imposed, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. It will run through June 7 at least.

Here’s what travelers need to know:

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford/AstraZeneca) or two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). The traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be accepted as proof.

The traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn). Once the Travel Authorization Form is completed, the traveler must submit a copy of their official Vaccination Card (back and front scan). The vaccination card must be sent for verification via email or WhatsApp. The date of arrival and the KN number generated on their completed KNA travel form must be included. Upon review, the chief medical officer will email the acceptance status of the traveler’s vaccination card.

Fully vaccinated travelers must still submit their official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS-approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. (And be sure to bring a copy of this negative test result with you.)

Following a temperature check and health screening at the airport, visitors will then be asked to “Vacation in Place” for nine days at a travel-approved hotel. Fully vaccinated travelers are free to move throughout the property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. Travelers staying beyond the nine days are required to be tested on Day 9 (at a cost of $150); upon a negative test result, they are free to explore the destination.

Travel-Approved hotels for international travelers are: Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Golden Rock Inn, Marriott Vacation Beach Club, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Paradise Beach, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, Royal St. Kitts Hotel. International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to [email protected]

For more info, visit www.stkittstourism.kn and www.nevisisland.com.

