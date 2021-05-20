Montserrat Reduces Quarantine Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

This week, the government of Montserrat implemented amendments to the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) Order, reducing the quarantine requirement for individuals traveling to the island who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 from 14 days to 10 days.

Persons who are allowed to enter Montserrat must provide the medical or health officer with proof that he/she is a fully vaccinated person, as well as a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before commencing their journey. If an individual fails to provide proof of vaccination, he or she will be treated as a person who is not fully vaccinated.

(A person is considered fully vaccinated: 14 days after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series; or14 days after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.)

A fully vaccinated person who goes directly to his/her home, place of occupancy, designated quarantine facility or place of isolation shall remain there until 10 days have passed, provided that he or she has taken a PCR COVID-19 test or an RNA COVID-19 between eight and 10 days after entering Montserrat and is not infected with COVID-19. If the individual is expected to leave Montserrat before the 10 days have elapsed, he or she will be allowed to leave.

A list of persons for whom the quarantine and testing requirements do not apply include members of the crew of an aircraft or ship (including freight, cargo or courier craft or vessel), among others.

A person entering Montserrat who is not fully vaccinated is required to take a PCR COVID-19 test upon arrival. Following the relevant immigration and security checks, he/she is allowed to proceed directly to his/her home or place of occupancy to self-quarantine, or to a designated quarantine facility or place of isolation. Such persons must remain in quarantine for 14 days and are required to take a second PCR COVID-19 test or an RNA COVID-19 test between 12 and 14 days after entering Montserrat. Once this test is negative and the 14 days have elapsed, then the person is allowed to leave self-quarantine or the quarantine facility. If the individual is expected to leave Montserrat before the 14 days, he or she will be allowed to do so.

For more information, visit www.visitmontserrat.com.

