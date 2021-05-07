Anguilla to Reopen May 25 After Brief Closure

The government of Anguilla has announced that the island’s borders will reopen to visitors on May 25, 2021. This is following a month-long closure for the effective management of a cluster of active COVID-19 cases, identified on April 22.

In light of the successful containment of this recent cluster, and the progressive vaccination program on island, Anguilla has reduced the quarantine period to seven days for visitors who are fully vaccinated; meaning visitors who have had their last dose of vaccine administered at least three weeks before arrival on island.

The previously released measures will remain in place:

Vaccinated and non-vaccinated visitors must still apply for entry permission and provide proof of health insurance coverage (this requirement pertains only to non-vaccinated visitors). They must additionally produce a negative rt-PCR test administered three to five days prior to arrival on island and undergo a PCR test on arrival at port of entry.

While the quarantine period for travelers with evidence of full COVID- 19 vaccination will be reduced to seven days, non-vaccinated travelers’ quarantine remains as 10 to 14 days depending on country of origin. Multi-generational families and/or groups with a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated persons will all have to quarantine for a 10-day period, utilizing only approved short-stay services.

Fees for visitors will remain.

From July 1, all visitors to Anguilla who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to be fully vaccinated at least three weeks before arrival. Travelers with evidence of full vaccination will not be required to quarantine on arrival if the final vaccine dose is administered at least three weeks before the date of arrival. Persons entering Anguilla will still be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test administered three to five days prior to arrival, although fully vaccinated persons will not be tested upon arrival.

Visitors must apply for entry permission, no proof of health insurance is required, and there will be no fees for entry.

Note: Multi-generational families and/or groups with a mix of individuals who are not eligible for the vaccine (i.e., children), will not need to quarantine, but they will need a negative PCR test administered three to five days ahead of arrival, and may be tested on arrival and subsequently during their stay.

